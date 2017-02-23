Lewiston taps D’auteuil for Deputy City Administrator position 

Lewiston City Administrator Ed Barrett has announced that Denis D’Auteuil will replace long-time Deputy City Administrator Phil Nadeau, who will be retiring at the end of June. D’Auteuil is the Assistant City Administrator of Auburn and has been serving as Auburn’s Acting City Administrator. A Lewiston resident and native, he has been an Auburn employee since 2010, where he has filled the successively more responsible positions of Deputy Public Works Director, Public Services Director, and Assistant City Administrator. Prior to entering public service, he was a manager in the transportation and logistics field and served in the United States Air Force.

“I am extremely pleased that Denis will be joining Lewiston’s management team,” said Barrett. “As a Lewiston native, he knows our community. Through his service in Auburn, he is familiar with our local governments and has worked closely with and impressed members of our staff. His work in Auburn has shown that he has the necessary background and leadership skills to make a significant contribution to moving Lewiston forward.”

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Auburn, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished over the years,” said D’Auteuil. “I’m very grateful for the support of the city staff, Mayor and City Council, and the community as a whole. They truly made my time in Auburn rewarding. I look forward to getting started in Lewiston and working with the staff, Mayor and City Council. There’s something special about getting the opportunity to work for both cities that make up the community where you grew up and are now raising your family.”

D’Auteuil will begin in his new position on April 6. This will allow him to work closely with Phil Nadeau for several months to ensure a seamless transition.