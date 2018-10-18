Lisbon Credit Union names Rock Star Award winner

Lisbon Credit Union has announced that the latest winner of its quarterly Rock Star Award recognizing an employee for outstanding service was Tracy Collins. In recognition of the honor, she received a trophy, a $50 award, and a paid day off.

Collins started with the credit union 14 years ago and, within only one year of employment, was promoted to her current position of Financial Resolutions Officer at the Lisbon office. She has been employed with credit unions from the age of 18 and has gained working knowledge of all areas, making her uniquely qualified to help members with their finances.

Collins was nominated for the award by several employees. As the credit union’s Financial Resolutions Officer, she interacts every day with members who are having financial difficulties. As one employee stated, “Tracy is very understanding and works with perseverance to help our members get caught up on their late payments with the utmost positive and courteous manner.”

“I waited on two members in a row today who spoke very highly of Tracy,” said another employee. “They talked about how friendly and patient she is and how much they appreciate her working with them during difficult times.”

Collins lives in Lewiston with her dog, Luna, with whom she loves to go walking whenever she can. In her spare time, she likes to do yard work and house projects and enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

The Lisbon Credit Union’s Employee Recognition Program was created at the end of 2014 to allow staff members to nominate each other for outstanding member service and various other factors. One winner is chosen every quarter.