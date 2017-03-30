FREE e-scribe now!

Lisbon Falls native on duty in East China Sea

March 30, 2017 | Author

170321-N-JH293-238 EAST CHINA SEA (March 21, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Collections) 2nd Class Cody Donovan, from Lisbon Falls, Maine, practices a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) holding technique on Cryptologic Technician (Collections) 3rd Class Kyle Erland, from Wallingford, Conn., aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

