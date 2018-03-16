Local churches host African Children’s Choir

The African Children’s Choir will perform at two local churches this weekend. On Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m., they will present a concert at East Auburn Baptist Church, and on Sunday, March 18, they will perform at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. as part of Sunday morning services at Vineyard Church of Mechanic Falls.

Made up of children ages 7 to 12 from several African nations, this large choir melts the hearts of audiences around the world with their charming smiles, beautiful voices, and lively African songs and dances. They also sing traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites. The group has performed before presidents and heads of state, most recently Queen Elizabeth II for her diamond jubilee, and has sung alongside such performers as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, and Michael W. Smith.

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief

organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.? Their appearances support the work of parent organization Music for Life, which has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. For more information, see www.africanchildrenschoir.com.

East Auburn Baptist Church is located at 560 Park Avenue in Auburn; for more information, call 782-0348. Vineyard Church of Mechanic Falls is located at 90 Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls; for more information, call 345-9501.