Local physician receives Degree of Fellow from AAFP

Frederick Hartman, MD, FAAFP, a family physician at B Street Health Center, a practice of Community Clinical Services affiliated with St. Mary’s Health System inLewiston,has achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The AAFP is the national medical association representing nearly 124,900 family physicians, residents and medical students.

Established in 1971, the AAFP Degree of Fellow recognizes family physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development. This year’s fellowship class brings the total number of AAFP Fellows to more than 17,000 nationwide. AAFP Fellowship entitles the physician to use the honorary designation, “Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians,” or “FAAFP”

Criteria for receiving the AAFP Degree of Fellow consist of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

The AAFP was the first national medical specialty organization to require its members to complete a minimum of 150 hours of accredited continuing medical education every three years. It is the only medical specialty society devoted solely to primary care.