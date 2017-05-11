Longtime local physician retires

Dr. Roger Austin, a longtime local practitioner who spent the last 11 years of his career at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice’s Hospice House, has retired after more than 40 years of patient care. More than 100 people gathered at an open house celebration at DaVinci’s Restaurant recently to pay tribute to the physician who spent 39 years caring for patients from the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Dr. Austin grew up in Farmington, graduated from Bowdoin College in 1968 and Tufts Medical School in 1972. After completing his residency in internal medicine at Providence Medical Center in Oregon, he spent a couple of years practicing out west before returning to Maine. He then ran a private practice in internal medicine for 12 years before joining Community Clinical Services, where he practiced for 15 years. He was the first and only Medical Director of the Hospice House and AHCH’s hospice program until his retirement.

“Dr. Austin has provided exemplary care and service to the patients and families at the Hospice House,’’ said Ken Albert, President and Chief Executive Officer at AHCH. “He has certainly made a difference in the lives of many, including those who have worked alongside him for so many years. We wish him the very best.”