Lotus presents $10,000 check to Good Shepherd Food Bank

Lotus Restaurant has presented Good Shepherd Food Bank with a $10,000 donation, raised through contributions from Lotus customers and matching funds from the restaurant’s owners.

At its “Feed the Hungry” event on September 25, Lotus offered free meals to everyone who entered the restaurant, asking customers to consider donating to Good Shepherd Food Bank in return. The goal was to help feed the hungry, and Lotus found their goal was beneficial in two ways.

“Our Feed the Hungry Day generated thousands of dollars in donations, but we found that several families and individuals came to the restaurant that day because they needed help accessing healthy, nutritious food,” said Jimmy Wu, owner of Lotus Restaurant. “So, while our intent was to gather donations and make a long-term difference by providing resources to Good Shepherd, we were also able to accomplish a short-term goal by helping to Feed the Hungry on that day.”

Around $4,000 was collected in donations, which was matched by the owners and rounded up to an even $10,000 cash donation for Good Shepherd. Lotus also donated the day’s expenses toward the overall fundraiser, including paying employees and the cost of food, which added about $20,000 as an in-kind contribution.

“Nobody in this country should have to go hungry,” said Wu. “This community and this state has meant a lot to me and my family. Giving back through food donations and the good work of the Good Shepherd Food Bank is important.”

Located at 279 Center Street in Auburn, Lotus is a family-owned restaurant specializing in Japanese and Chinese cuisine that offers a full buffet with Asian and American options, as well as a full menu. Originally opening in 2013, it became one of Auburn’s busier restaurants due to the value and quality of its food. Lotus is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, see www.LotusAuburn.com.