LYAC seeks student artwork on theme “Treat All Listeners Kindly”

As part of their positive communications campaign, the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council is asking students in Pre-K through Grade 8 to submit artwork with the theme “Treat All Listeners Kindly” (T.A.L.K.). The campaign was launched on February 7, and LYAC recently presented an informative community T.A.L.K. workshop on the topic at the YWCA.

The campaign encourages people to communicate with each other in a respectful manner. Whether the conversation is at school, at home, at work, out in the community, or in political a discussion, LYAC wants community members to remember that it’s important to “Share Your Perspective, Not Your Attitude.” LYAC is looking for artwork consisting of poems, photos, drawings, or paintings that show the importance of being respectful when talking and treating all listeners kindly.

The deadline for submissions is April 24. Items may be sent to LYAC, Lewiston City Hall, Administrator’s Office, 27 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME 04240 or emailed to dottie@lewistonmaine.gov.

Submissions will be on display at a free T.A.L.K. Youth Art Gallery event on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Lewiston Public Library’s Callahan Hall. Attending youth who submitted items will receive a free T.A.L.K. water bottle and have an opportunity to sign a six-foot T.A.L.K. banner. LYAC members will be on hand to greet and interact with those attending.

Parking will be available on Lisbon Street and in the Centreville Parking Garage at 29 Chestnut Street. Parking is free after 6 p.m., but those who arrive for the event before 6 p.m. may have their parking garage ticket validated in the library’s Children’s Room. For more information about the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council, see www.lewistonmaine.gov/lyac.