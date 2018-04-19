Maine Event Comedy at Bear Bones Beer

Maine Event Comedy will present Brownfield’s Jake Jacobson at Bear Bones Beer on Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. He’ll be joined by fellow comics Zach Griffith, Jamie Roux, and Dee Turcotte. An open-mic will follow the show.

Jacobson has seen the world and he’s not impressed. Born in Massachusetts, raised in Rhode Island, and enlightened in Africa, he now resides in Western Maine and writes intellectual-social-observational irreverence to be delivered wherever some good ol’ common sense is required.

Portland’s Roux performs stand-up comedy all over New England. He’s a co-creator and host of MEthinks, a Portland cable access interview and panel discussion show about Maine news and politics. Griffith, a newcomer to comedy and former member of the U.S. armed forces, is a familiar face on the Maine scene. He recently delivered a feature performance at Empire in Portland. Following a short break from stand-up, Turcotte is making her triumphant return to the stage, primed and ready to share insights and anecdotes about life and love.

The show is free and open to those ages 21 and older. Bear Bones Beer is located at 43 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 513-0742 or e-mail maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.