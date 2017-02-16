Maine Family Snow Tube Park opens at Lost Valley

Officials from Maine Family Federal Credit Union and Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn have announced that the credit union has signed a five-year commitment for naming rights of the three-lane, 600’ long snow tubing park, which is completing construction and slated to open this week at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn. The park, to be named the Maine Family Snow Tube Park, will serve individuals, families, large groups, corporate outings and birthday parties. For additional information, including open hours and pricing, see LostValleySki.com or visit the Lost Valley Facebook Page.

“We are pleased to announce that we are continuing our commitment to the Lewiston-Auburn community in a very important way,” said James Moreau of Maine Family Federal Credit Union. “Our sponsorship of the Maine Family Snow Tube Park is a perfect way to show our dedication to being an active partner in the community we serve. We expect that people will enjoy and experience the feeling of family at the Maine Family Snow Tube Park for years to come.”

“We’re very excited about this partnership with Maine Family Federal Credit Union and are grateful for their support and vision to realize the opportunities that are available here at Lost Valley,” said owner Scott Shanaman. “It is because of the support of great community partners like Maine Family that we are able to continue to provide these kind of additional outdoor recreation opportunities to members of our community and folks from away.”

Originally named Sainte Famille Federal Credit Union, Maine Family Federal Credit Union was founded in March of 1938 when Rev. Vital E. Nonorgues was assigned to Ste. Famille Parish in Lewiston and founded the credit union to help his parishioners with their economic struggles. It was the first credit union in Lewiston-Auburn and the first parish credit union in the state of Maine. Office hours were held after Sunday masses. In 1942, the credit union had 482 members.

Over the years, the credit union moved to different locations and grew. In 1957, Holy Family School partnered with the credit union’s youth program and received nationwide recognition for teaching youngsters about savings. In 1985, the present office at 555 Sabattus Street was built to better accommodate members. In 2002, Maine Family opened the Stevens Mills School building on the corner of Minot Avenue and Hotel Road and converted a historic structure into a first-class credit union branch office. Today, Maine Family has over 20,000 members.