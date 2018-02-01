Maine Highland Fiddlers at Village Coffeehouse

The Maine Highland Fiddlers will perform on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Village Coffeehouse, located at 19 Gloucester Hill Road in New Gloucester. Tickets are $10 at the door. This group of seven is part of the Celtic music revival that thrives throughout the North Atlantic rim. The traditional music of Scotland, Cape Breton, Ireland, and the Shetland Islands resonates well with the rich heritage of Maine’s early Celtic settlements. Along with fiddles, the group features guitar, bodhran, and piano.