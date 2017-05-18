Maine Innovation Expo this weekend

Those attending the first Maine Innovation Expo on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum L-A can expect to see interactive displays and demonstrations by the Landing School of Boat Building and Design, Alternative Manufacturing, the Maine Drones Society, Healthy Homeworks, Rancourt & Company Shoecrafters, and many other Maine organizations, artists, and students. The event is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston, and free parking is available in the Canal Street, Chestnut Street, and Lincoln Street parking garages. For more information, call 333-3881.