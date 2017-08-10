Maine State Music Theatre brings “The Taffetas” to Lewiston

Maine State Music Theatre will present “The Taffetas” for one day only at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick on Monday, August 14 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., with a special additional performance at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston on Monday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first time that Maine State Music Theatre stages a performance in Lewiston, and tickets for the Lewiston performance will be offered at a special price of $10 to $15.

The show will take audiences back in time for a fun, nostalgic romp through the songs of the 1950s, when a quartet of sisters from the Midwest – The Taffetas – is determined to sing their way onto national television. You will be part of their debut studio audience as they present a musical revue paying tribute to the McGuire Sisters, the Fontane Sisters, and the Chordettes with hits like “Johnny Angel,” “Mr. Sandman,” “You Belong to Me,” “Sh-Boom,” “Where the Boys Are,” and many others.

The cast is comprised of MSMT performance interns, including Natalie Bellamy (Kaye), Rebecca René Kelley (Peggy), Tracy Sokat (Cheryl), and Sara Sargent (Donna). The show is directed and choreographed by Lewiston native Raymond Marc Dumont.

Pickard Theater is located at 1 Bath Road on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick. Tickets for the Brunswick performances can be purchased in person at the box office, by phone at 725-8769, or online at msmt.org.

The Gendron Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Tickets for the Lewiston performance be purchased in person at the box office, by phone at 689-2000, or online at francocenter.org.