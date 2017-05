Maine’s top two youth volunteers of 2017, Kathleen Waeldner, 18, of Yarmouth and Bella Rossborough, 12, of Kennebunk, were honored for their outstanding volunteer service recently at the 22nd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards in Washington, D.C. Along with 100 other top youth volunteers from across the country, Waeldner and Rossborough each received $1,000 awards and were congratulated by Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.