Mainely Improv at Baxter Brewing Company

Mainely Improv – On the Spot Comedy, one of Maine’s most popular improvisational troupes, will bring its madcap antics to the Baxter Brewing Company in Lewiston on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. Admission is free with no cover charge.

Much in the style of television’s “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”, the troupe makes up comedy “on the spot,” based entirely upon audience suggestions.

“The one thing that is predictable about improv comedy is that it is totally unpredictable,” said Dan Marois, who, with his wife, Denise, produces Mainely Improv. “We have no idea what we are going to do when the show begins, and we rely on the wit and genius of the audience to give us outrageous situations to perform throughout the evening.”

The Mainely Improv cast often includes audience favorites such as Brian Files of Gardiner, Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Katie Nadeau of Waltham, Massachusetts, Marie Stewart Harmon of South Portland, Steve Corning of Lewiston, Amanda Kinsey of Monmouth, Greg Simpson of Minot, Julie Poulin of Monmouth, and Dan Marois of Poland Spring.

“This team of performers has worked together for many years,” said Marois. “Knowing each other so well, they play off each other’s comic timing to make a truly memorable evening of comedy.”

“We are pleased to host improv comedy at the brewery,” said Andrew Bielecki, Tap Room Manager at Baxter Brewing. “We have been a popular spot for stand-up comedy, and we look forward to adding a night of improv to our event line up.”

Mainely Improv is an off-shoot of Mystery for Hire, Maine’s longest running year-round mystery dinner theatre troupe. They are celebrating their 23rd anniversary this year, having performed to audiences totaling more than 60,000.