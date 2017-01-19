Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston Auburn Rotary Club on Thursday, January 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at Rolandeau’s Restaurant, 775 Washington Street in Auburn. The public is invited to attend. Reservations are recommended for the general public and visiting Rotarians. To make a reservation, call 753-9040.

Commissioner Mayhew was appointed in 2011 by Governor Paul R. LePage. She provides leadership, guidance and policy direction to the largest agency in state government, with approximately 3,000 employees and accounting for more than one-third of the state’s budget. Her leadership has focused on reforming the state’s welfare programs to encourage self-sufficiency and long-term employment, establishing effective prioritization and financial management practices, halting more than a decade of multi-million-dollar budget shortfalls and strengthening support for at-risk families. Prior to her appointment, Mayhew was the Senior Health Policy Advisor for the LePage Administration. She also served for 11 years as Vice President of the Maine Hospital Association.

For more information about this or other Rotary programs, contact Monica Millhime at 753-9040 or monica.millhime@maine.gov.