McGraw makes Final 15 for national coaching award; online voting for winner now open

U.S. Cellular recently hosted a celebratory event at Lewiston High School, where it presented Varsity Soccer Coach Mike McGraw with a school grant of $5,000 for being among the 15 top vote getters for its Most Valuable Coach award. U.S. Cellular also produced a short video sharing the 15 top coaches’ stories at TheMostValuableCoach.com.

The 15 prize winners emerged from an initial field of 50 nominees from across the country to become finalists for the national award. The public can vote for their favorite coach among the Top 15 until Tuesday, November 14 at 11:59 a.m. Central Time at TheMostValuableCoach.com.

The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to their high school athletic department or the charitable organization of their choosing and a trip to Orlando, Florida for on-field recognition at the Under Armour High School All-America Game.

U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program honors high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams, and give back to their communities. Coach McGraw is entering his 42nd year of teaching and 35th year as Boys’ Soccer Head Coach at Lewiston High School. In 2015, he led the ethnically-diverse squad to a perfect 18-0 record and the school’s first-ever Maine State Championship. A new video about the team’s challenges and accomplishments was recently produced by the Chinese Global Television Network. To see it, search on “Lewiston” at https://america.cgtn.com.

Along with the online public voting, a panel of judges. including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Warner, will help determine the Most Valuable Coach based on leadership qualities and the positive impact they have had on their community, school and players. The winning coach will be announced at noon CT on November 20.

For more information, to vote on the top 15 coaches, or to view the official program rules, see TheMostValuableCoach.com.