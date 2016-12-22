Mechanics Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to High Street Food Pantry, a coalition of five Auburn churches that has been serving those in need for approximately 20 years. In the past year, High Street Food Pantry distributed more than 150,000 pounds of food to over 3,000 families living in Lewiston, Auburn and surrounding towns.

“High Street Food Pantry finds success through the generosity of our volunteer staff, support from the affiliated churches and especially the financial contributions from local businesses,” said High Street Food Pantry coordinator Lee Upton. “This donation from Mechanics Savings Bank will allow us to purchase over 5,000 pounds of food to provide festive meals for families in need during the holidays.”

Founded in 1875 as a mutual savings bank, Mechanics Savings has branches in Auburn, Brunswick, Lewiston and Windham. The bank remains committed to giving back to the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteerism, supporting education, social welfare, arts, and community events that positively impact and benefit the residents of Androscoggin and Cumberland Counties.