Mitch Thomas and Friends return to Franco Center for “Holiday in Lights”

The fourth annual “Holiday in Lights” with Mitch Thomas and Friends will take place on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the performance hall of the Gendron Franco Center at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Thomas, a local pianist, singer, and songwriter who serves as the executive director of the Franco Center and directs and performs at Community Little Theatre, will present several seasonal favorites, including his own composition “Light a Candle for Peace.”

The event will also feature many other talented local artists, including guitarist Tony Morin; singer Krista Johnson, known for her portrayal of Connie Francis in “Among My Souvenirs”; Maddy Leslie, who has performed in many Community Little Theatre productions; her sister, Mia-Angelina Leslie; Carl Steidel, often a featured baritone with the Maine Music Society; Hayden Thomas, who played “Fiona” in CLT’s production of “Shrek, the Musical”; Kristen J. Thomas, who recently co-starred in CLT’s production of “Sister Act”; and Nakesha (Kay) Warren, who directs shows at CLT and recently co-starred in CLT’s production of “Sister Act.”

Also performing will be vocalists Jay Barrett, Caroline Young Coffin, Justin Reid, John Muzzy and Andy Dolci; trumpeter Jody Steidel; violinists Aya Wakita, Ryan Spooner, Perla Moguel, and Josh White; bassist Jeff Munson; guitarist Neil James; organist Jon Whitmore; pianist Dan Burgess; and drummer Jeff Mayerson.

The doors and bar will open at 6 p.m. for a pre-show reception. Tickets for the show are $15 each and all students will be admitted free of charge. To buy tickets, visit the box office Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., call 689-2000, or see FrancoCenter.org.