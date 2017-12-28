FREE e-scribe now!

Modern Woodmen support Pettingill School Park

December 28, 2017 | Author

Pettingill School Park in Lewiston was the beneficiary of a check for $1250 from the Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 8228. The money will go towards various park improvements.  The Modern Woodmen issued the matching donation following the Friends of Pettingill Yard Sale, which raised an equal amount of money in sales and contributions. Here (l. to r.) are Art Chamberlain of the local Modern Woodmen chapter, with Friends of Pettingill committee members Margaret Craven, Heather Hunter, and Ted Walworth.

