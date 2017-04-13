Multiple Sclerosis Walk set for April 29 

The Androscoggin County Multiple Sclerosis Walk will take place on Saturday, April 29 at Lewiston High School. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. in the school gymnasium and the walk will start promptly, rain or shine, at 10 a.m. Please note that this is a later start time than in years past.

The five-mile course extends through the Bates College area of Lewiston and shorter walk routes are available. Thanks to generous donations from local businesses, donuts and a light lunch, as well as refreshments along the walk route, will be provided to all participants. Door and raffle prizes will be awarded.

A chronic disease which effects the central nervous system, Multiple Sclerosis affects over 400 families in Androscoggin County and 3,000 families in the State of Maine. There is currently no known cause or cure, and symptoms vary from person to person, which makes the disease difficult for physicians to diagnose.

All monies raised help with research, client services and advocacy for those affected by this disease. Several support groups are available across the state to assist MS patients and their families. For more information about the support groups, see www.msmaine.org.

For more information about the Walk, to donate, or register to be a walker or a volunteer at the event, contact the Greater New England Chapter at 1-800-526-8890 or www.msmaine.org.