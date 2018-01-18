Museum L-A honors veterans with thank-you cards

During the holiday season, Museum L-A staffers presented thank you cards to the residents of two area veterans’ homes in recognition of their service to our country. The museum’ Collections and Exhibits Coordinator Emma Sieh and Veteran Volunteer Tom Jarvis delivered over 100 cards to the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris and over 20 cards to Veteran’s Inc. in Lewiston.

The cards were collected during the museum’s recent exhibit, “The Work of War: Honoring Our Veterans and the Ones They Left Behind,” when the museum provided a station where visitors ages five and older could write personal thank-you’s on the notecards. While younger visitors drew pictures of flags and soldiers, adults added heartfelt notes of gratitude. Cards were also collected after a Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.

Nationally ranked in the top 4% of nursing homes, the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris provides 90 veterans from across the State of Maine with beds and 24-hour medical care. The MVH focuses on returning their resident veterans to their homes and communities whenever possible.

Now one of the largest agencies serving veterans in New England, Veteran’s Inc. grew out of a volunteer group that was committed to helping veterans and their families during hard times. The agency provides services in the areas of housing, employment, training, and health care. Its Lewiston branch currently has 17 resident veterans.

Located at 35 Canal Street in the Bates Mill Complex, Museum L-A is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students. For more information, contact them at 333-3881 or info@museumla.org.