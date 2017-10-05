Museum L-A plans “Graveyard Shift” event

This month, Museum L-A will present a unique evening event based on a short story by Stephen King featuring a young worker who discovers a horrible secret in the basement of a decrepit Maine Mill. Called “Graveyard Shift,” the event will take place on Friday, October 20, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Museum L-A in Lewiston.

The evening will feature a dramatic reading by local performer Mike Miclon of Buckfield at 8 p.m. With his theatrical skills and creative talents, Miclon will bring a level of intimidating scariness that is not for the faint of heart. The stories contain mild language and are more suited to an adult audience. This is a PG-13 event.

Before the performance, running every 15 minutes from 7 to 8 p.m., short and scary tours of the mill will explore hidden parts of the building and recount frightening and gruesome stories from the past. Before, during, and after the performance, guests may enjoy seasonal refreshments and a cash bar. The cost of $15 per person includes tours, the performance, and refreshments. Limited seating is available and advance reservations are recommended. To make your reservation, call 333-3881.

Net proceeds will support the creation of Museum L-A’s Kids Innovation Station, which will offer children an opportunity to learn through play. For more information about sponsorship opportunities available for this unique event, contact Director of Development Kathy Becvar.

Museum L-A’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special and large group tours outside of these hours are available by appointment. Museum L-A is currently located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 333-3881 or email info@museumla.org.