Museum L-A seeks photos of past local musicians for dance party tribute

Did you know that, in the 1940s and ’50s, Lewiston-Auburn had the highest number of professional musicians per capita in the United States?

Museum L-A will honor the work and legacy of those musicians at its upcoming Dance Party Under the Stars II on Friday, September 7, from 7 to 11 p.m. Featuring local band Good & Plenty, who will play popular music from the 1970s and ’80s, the event will take place outdoors at the museum’s future home, located on the shores of the Androscoggin River near Simard-Payne Park and the footbridge that spans the river to Bonney Park in Auburn.

The museum is inviting those who knew a professional musician who made an impact in the community to contribute a photo of that person for the event, where a memorial wall of musicians’ photos will be on display. Photos of deceased musicians may be brought to the museum Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, August 24.

“The Dance Party is a wonderful opportunity to remember musicians who have passed who played a major role in shaping our community with their musical talents,” said Museum L-A Executive Director Rachel Desgrosseilliers. “We want to bring back fond memories of those musicians while hosting a spectacular night along the river for the people of Lewiston-Auburn.”

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 333-3881 or email info@museumla.org.