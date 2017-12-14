Museum’s new online store features historic Bates Mill designs

Museum L-A has launched a new online store featuring home and personal décor printed with historical artwork designed by the workers and artists of Bates Mill. The unique and exquisite patterns are from Museum L-A collections that were rescued from dumpsters by museum staff.

“The items for sale were selected by our community through a Facebook poll,” said Museum L-A Executive Director Rachel Desgrosseilliers. “We listened to what people wanted, and we are encouraging people to remember us during the gift-giving season. There are many patterns and other items in our collections that we will feature in our new store shortly, so check back often!”

The Museum has partnered with Zazzle on the project. Through their website, the museum offers customizable items featuring beautiful, historic designs created right here in Lewiston. A percentage of shoppers’ purchases benefits Museum L-A’s educational programs, exhibits, and collections. The online store can be visited at www.museumla.org.

Museum L-A is in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special and large-group tours are available outside of these hours by appointment. For more information, email info@museumla.org or call 333-3881.