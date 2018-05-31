“Music for Mavis” series presents Rabbi Sruli and Lisa

The “Music for Mavis” concert series at the Turner Gazebo will present Rabbi Sruli and Lisa on Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. Sometimes known as “Hoot ‘n’ Annie,” this husband-and-wife duo from Temple Shalom Synagog in Auburn perform a toe tapping, dance-inspiring brand of old-world Klezmer music that lifts the spirit and brings joy to those who hear it.

Rabbi Sruli and Lisa combine a scholarly background in Talmud and the law, delightful story-telling talent, musical virtuosity, a passionate Jewish spirit, and a gift for creating community. As international Jewish performers and personalities, the duo have been featured on PBS-TV and National Public Radio. They have headlined at Jewish Festivals from Cracow, to Jerusalem, to Toronto, to Texas. They have performed at theatres, community centers, synagogues, universities, and schools, as well as at hundreds of simchas. Together with their talented children, they recently performed at Citifield for the NY Mets.

Admission is free, but a suggested “pass the hat” donation of $5 helps support the series. Bring a chair, a blanket, and a friend. For more information, call 754-0954.