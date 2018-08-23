Some of the state’s finest, award-winning Native American artists will be featured at the tenth annual Native American Summer Market at Shaker Village on Saturday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Taking place at the world’s only active Shaker Community, Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester, this is the southernmost annual gathering of Wabanaki artists in Maine. Free and open to the public, this rain-or shine event provides a rare opportunity to learn about and experience aspects of Maine’s Native American culture.

More than 40 members of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac, and Maliseet tribes will demonstrate traditional Wabanaki art forms, including basketmaking, stone carving, bark etching, beadwork, and jewelry. Also featured will be performances of storytelling by Geo Neptune and drumming, singing, dancing, and storytelling by the Burnurwurbskek Singers and Dancers of the Penobscot Nation. A wide selection of high-quality, traditional handmade crafts will be available for sale at a wide range of prices. Cash or personal checks will be accepted as payment by all artists.

Participating artists will include Dolly Barnes, Jason and Donna Brown of Decontie & Brown, Pam and Jacob Cunningham, Barry and Lori Dana, Linda Dana, Faye Decontie, Stuart Tomah and Gal Frey, Wendy Hamilton, Marie Harnois of Passamaquoddy Maple, Butch and Kelly Jacobs, Joe and Tammy Loring, Brenda Moore-Mitchell, Geo Neptune, Peter Neptune, Molly Neptune Parker, Debbie Nicholas, Debbie Parsons, Gail Phillips, Butch Phillips, David Sanipass, Caron Shay, Michael Silliboy, Frances Soctomah, Fred Tomah, and the Burnurwurbskek Singers.

BBQ lunch plates will be served and the Shaker Museum and Store will also be open. Shaker Village is located at 707 Shaker Road (Route 26) in New Gloucester, just 15 minutes from the Maine Turnpike. For more information, call 926-4597 or see www.maineshakers.com.