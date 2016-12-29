New Hampton Inn opens in Oxford

Hampton by Hilton has opened its newest property, the 93-room Hampton Inn by Hilton Oxford, located at 151 Main Street in Oxford, within walking distance of Oxford Casino and near Oxford Plains Speedway. Managed by Giri Management, LLC, the new hotel offers scenic views of Mt. Washington and the White Mountains.

“The team members and I are happy to join the Hampton by Hilton family with our new hotel opening,” said general manager Sarah Stace. “This hotel will provide modern amenities and signature ‘Hamptonality’ customer service, ensuring guests will have a great stay in our town.”

The hotel provides guests a fresh start each day with an On the House hot breakfast, which includes eggs, oatmeal, waffles and seasonal offerings, including eggnog muffins and peppermint mocha coffee creamer. For guests on the go, the hotel provides Hampton’s On the Run Breakfast Bags, which include a multi-grain bar, an apple, an artisan breakfast bread loaf and a bottle of water with a flavor packet, available Monday through Friday.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Oxford offers amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center with complimentary printing, a board room and an indoor pool and fitness center. Each guest room includes high-quality amenities, including the brand’s signature clean and fresh Hampton bed, HDTV and coffeemaker.

Designed as an extension of the guestroom with a variety of seating and lighting options for both leisure and business travelers, the new hotel features the Perfect Mix Lobby. Within the lobby, guests can find Treats, a food and beverage shop filled with snacks, toiletries, local merchandise and drinks for purchase. Hampton by Hilton hotels are decorated with local photography and artwork, highlighting each property’s connection and support to its own community.

Hampton by Hilton team members proudly exhibit a unique culture of “Hamptonality,” which describes each hotel’s approach to friendly customer service, its anticipation of guests’ needs, and its providing of helpful suggestions about area attractions, historical facts and fun things to do around town.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Oxford participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to special benefits, including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

For more information or to make reservations, visit Hampton Inn by Hilton Oxford or call 539-6055.