New job training programs start in January

December 29, 2016 | Author
Among those working  to develop new job training opportunities  are (l. to r., from front) WMCA Employment & Training Specialist Cathy Stairs, Lewiston Adult Ed. Asst. Director Jennifer Tiner, WMCA Program Site Coordinator Patti Saarinen, WMCA Employment & Training Specialist Christine King, and Lewiston CareerCenter Business Employment Services Consultant Linda Roberts. (Photo courtesy of Monica Millhime)

A wide array of local and regional agencies, including Lewiston Adult Education, Western Maine Community Action, the Lewiston CareerCenter, the City of Lewiston, Community Concepts, Tree Street Youth, the Root Cellar, Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services, and the John T. Gorman Foundation, are working together to provide income-eligible candidates with new training opportunities for full-time employment in a variety of in-demand fields. Most include a combination of classroom and practical or on-the-job training. Programs to train Certified Nursing Assistants, Personal Support Specialist, and Certified Residential Medication Aides, as well as ones that provide training for construction and office jobs, are scheduled to begin in January.

Orientations will be offered throughout the month at the Lewiston CareerCenter, located at 5 Mollison Way. Registration for the CNA and construction programs are requested by December 30.  Candidates who are veterans, new Mainers, or from low-income households are encouraged to apply. For more information about each program or to register, call 753-9001.

