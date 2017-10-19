FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

New plaque at Morse Library

October 19, 2017 | Author

Pictured here (l. to r.) are Bob Allison, Susan Allison, Marnie Gardner, and Paul Gardner. Absent from the photo is Patricia Rose.

Julia Adams Morse Memorial Library in Greene recently installed a new plaque in recognition of five town residents for their efforts on behalf of the library. The plaque lists former Trustees Susan Allison and Marnie Gardner, Building Committee members Bob Allison and Paul Gardner, and former Librarian and Trustee Patricia Rose. The five were honored for their longstanding contributions to the library’s governance and/or maintenance and for their leadership during its building expansion project in 2006.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2017 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.