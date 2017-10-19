New plaque at Morse Library

Julia Adams Morse Memorial Library in Greene recently installed a new plaque in recognition of five town residents for their efforts on behalf of the library. The plaque lists former Trustees Susan Allison and Marnie Gardner, Building Committee members Bob Allison and Paul Gardner, and former Librarian and Trustee Patricia Rose. The five were honored for their longstanding contributions to the library’s governance and/or maintenance and for their leadership during its building expansion project in 2006.