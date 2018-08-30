Following an extensive nationwide search, Covenant Health has announced the appointment of Steven C. Jorgensen as president of St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston and senior vice president of Covenant Health, effective immediately.

Most recently, Jorgensen was vice president for business development and chief operating officer for Essentia Health in Minnesota. In addition, he served in a variety of roles at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, including as head of human resources, administrator, and chair of clinical operations at the clinic’s Jacksonville location.

“St. Mary’s Health System has provided compassionate, high-quality care to Lewiston and the surrounding community for 130 years,” said Covenant Health President and CEO David Lincoln. “Steve’s expansive 27-year career at Mayo Clinic, his passion for people, and his commitment to our Catholic mission will help ensure St. Mary’s continues to be one of the best healthcare providers in the state and one of the best places to work in Androscoggin County. His goal is to improve the lives of patients, their families, and the dedicated team of employees and physicians at St. Mary’s.”

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to serve as senior vice president of Covenant Health and president of St. Mary’s Health System,” said Jorgensen. “Working alongside the talented and dedicated team at St. Mary’s, I want to build on the strengths of this great organization by continually improving care and the way it is delivered, while staying true to our Catholic legacy of providing compassionate care for anyone in need.”

To ensure St. Mary’s remains strong and growing, Jorgensen will focus on driving the ongoing transition from traditional fee-for-service medicine to value-based care. By identifying at-risk patients earlier and connecting them with St. Mary’s robust network of providers and services, outcomes are improved and patients receive the right care at the right time at the lowest cost possible. This approach better serves people who are trying to stay well as well as those with multiple chronic health conditions that require advanced care and coordination. With his background in human resources, Jorgensen is a fierce advocate for employees, nurses, and physicians and is committed to ensuring that St. Mary’s is a great place to build a career.

Jorgensen holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and a master’s degree in industrial relations from the University of Minnesota.

St. Mary’s Health System is the parent corporation of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, which includes a 233-bed acute care facility, a primary care provider network, an urgent care and emergency department, behavioral and mental health services, and outpatient specialty practices; St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, the State of Maine’s largest nursing home with skilled and nursing services; St. Mary’s Residences, which includes 128 private, non-smoking apartments reserved exclusively for the independent elderly and handicapped; and Community Clinical Services, federally-qualified health centers affiliated with St. Mary’s Health System that provide primary, specialty, and dental services in the Lewison-Auburn area.

The system is a member of Covenant Health in Massachusetts. Covenant Health is an innovative, Catholic regional health care system and a leader in values-based, not-for-profit health and elder care. Covenant’s family of facilities consists of hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living residences, and community-based care organizations throughout New England, including four in Maine (St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston; St. Joseph Healthcare and the Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, both in Bangor; and the St. Andre Health Care Facility in Biddeford).