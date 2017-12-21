New Year’s L-A to feature “Dinner, Dance, Drop, and Draw”

The Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston will host its annual New Year’s L-A celebration on Sunday, December 31. This fun and elegant evening will feature a buffet dinner, including appetizers, two main course choices, and assorted desserts, prepared by the center’s staff and served from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. After that, guests will dance to the music of Portland-based rock ‘n’ roll band “The Substitutes” from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. The doors and bar will open for the evening at 7 p.m.

Just before midnight, all guests will ascend to the center’s magnificent Performance Hall for the Times Square countdown to 2018 on the big screen, a champagne toast at midnight, and the grand prize drawing. Purchase of a raffle ticket will include entry into the grand prize drawing, worth over $1,000, plus overnight parking if needed.

Tickets are $50 per guest and include everything. Seating is limited, so reserve early. To buy tickets, drop by the box office at 46 Cedar Street, call 783-1585, or see FrancoCenter.org.