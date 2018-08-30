Noel Paul Stookey to perform at Community Concepts’ annual Benefit Dinner & Concert

Community Concepts invites the community to support its mission by attending its annual Benefit Dinner and Concert, this year featuring Noel Paul Stookey of the legendary Peter, Paul & Mary on Friday, September 14 at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.

Come together for a night of delicious food prepared by Fish Bones’ Chef Tony, with specially chosen wine pairings. Afterward, get inspired by the hopeful music of Noel Paul Stookey.

“Mr. Stookey’s music and message align perfectly with the work Community Concepts is doing in our communities,” said CEO Shawn Yardley. “We are thrilled to bring him to Lewiston to share his music with the people of Western Maine and supporters of our mission to strengthen individuals, families and communities.”

Tickets for the dinner and concert are $85, with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Concert-only admission is $35, with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. and the concert starting at 8:00. To purchase tickets, contact Cindy Mascetta at 333-6431 or cmascetta@community-concepts.org, or find the link to purchase tickets on Eventbrite by visiting community-concepts.org.

Community Concepts is a community-based organization supporting residents of Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties with a dynamic range of programs, including children and family services, transportation, heating and utility assistance, affordable housing, and financing for housing and businesses.