Norlands presents Veterans Day dinner and living history program

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore will present a special tribute honoring local Revolutionary and Civil War veterans on Saturday, November 11 at 5 p.m. The event will include a harvest dinner made fresh from local farm ingredients and an entertaining living history program in a one-of-a kind historical setting. The cost is $23 per person. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased by November 8 by calling 897-4366. If not enough tickets are sold, the event will be canceled.

The evening will begin with a tour of the elegant Washburn home, including Revolutionary War- and Civil War-period artifacts. After the tour, a three-course dinner of squash soup, stuffed roast pork wrapped in bacon with roasted root vegetables, coleslaw, and biscuits, and dessert will be served by lamplight in the Farmer’s Cottage.

After dinner, guests will adjourn to the 1867 Ladies Parlor for a rare opportunity to hear readings from family letters and the Revolutionary War journal of Lieutenant Samuel Benjamin (b.1753 d.1824), one of the early settlers of Livermore and the father of Martha “Patty” Washburn, matriarch of the Washburn estate. Guests will also learn about the roles Patty’s sons served during the Civil War.

Organized by Willi Irish, Norlands’ Director of Interpretation and Training, the program will feature historical characters in period costume conversing, reading letters, and singing songs of the period. The evening will conclude with a roll call remembrance of Livermore Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers. Come and learn about the sacrifices made and pay tribute to local veterans.