Normand “Blackie” Labbe remembered in Maine Senate

April 19, 2018 | Author

Members of the Labbe Family, with Sen. Eric Brakey and Rep. Kathleen Dillingham

The Labbe Family visited the Maine Senate recently to remember Normand “Blackie” Labbe, Sr. of Minot. Senator Eric Brakey (R-Androscoggin) recognized the family during the day’s session, presenting them with legislative memoriam remembering Blackie’s contributions to the community as the owner of Blackie’s Farm Fresh Produce in Auburn. The business was established in 1985, when Blackie opened a small, seasonal fruit stand on Minot Avenue, where he sold produce from his 120-acre farm in Minot.

“Blackie was a pillar of the community in Androscoggin County and an example of a life well-lived,” said Brakey. “Through his hard work and big heart, he touched the lives of many, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.”

