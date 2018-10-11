Norway Savings donates $20,000 to launch Rainbow Fund at Community Concepts

Norway Savings Bank has committed a $20,000 donation that will establish the Rainbow Fund at Community Concepts. The fund will be used to help clients of Community Concepts with emergency situations that would otherwise derail their progress toward climbing out of poverty.

The Rainbow Fund is a unique effort to support individuals and families who may need a one-time hand up that does not fit within the structures of existing support programs.

This type of assistance is based on the idea of “pay it forward,” where a person receives assistance when they need it most and is not required to pay back the funds directly. Rather, the person is encouraged to seek out ways they can repay the assistance through good acts or kind deeds to others who may need help themselves.

“Making this type of investment in people results in a ripple effect, because they in turn will lend a hand to others, and the cycle goes on,” said Patricia Weigel, President and CEO at Norway Savings Bank. “What we love about the Rainbow Fund is that it truly turns life’s obstacles into opportunities to not only assist when the stormy weather appears, but to bring color to the lives of as many people as possible when the weather clears.”

The fund is open to those who are receiving services through Community Concepts. Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis by an internal committee that receives references from Community Concepts’ client services personnel and family development coaches.

“This is an investment Norway Savings is making in us, and we feel a great responsibility to use these funds in the best ways possible to help those who need it most,” said Community Concepts CEO, Shawn Yardley.