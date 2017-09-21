Noted Bluesman to perform at Bates College

The Olin Concert Series at Bates College will present a concert by Blues musician Corey Harris on Sunday, September 24 at 2 p.m. in the college’s Olin Arts Center Concert Hall at 75 Russell Street in Lewiston. Aside from being a Bates College alumnus and the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Award, Harris is acclaimed for his rare ability to persuasively channel the raw emotion of acoustic blues, drawing from historical influences that span from New Orleans to the Caribbean to Africa.

For free tickets for students and seniors ages 65-plus, call 786-6135 or email olinarts@bates.com. Tickets for all others are $25 at batesconcerts.eventbrite.com. (Photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen/Bates College)