Nutrition Center announces chefs for 12th annual Soirée

St. Mary’s Nutrition Center has announced the roster of local chefs and food producers who will participate in the 12th annual Nutrition Center Soirée on Friday, October 13. The line-up includes Chef Tony Scherrer of Fish Bones American Grill, who will mentor teens from the Nutrition Center’s youth programs as they prepare a variety of meatball appetizers using products from Double Z Land & Livestock; Chef Emily Claire Fournier of E. Claire and Pastries and Chef Kevin Cunningham of Cunningham Catering, who will provide appetizer tasting stations featuring their creations; Chef Erin Dow of Eatswell Farm, who will cater the sit-down dinner; and Tripp’s Farmhouse Café, which will provide a variety of desserts.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour at St. Mary’s Nutrition Center on Bates Street. Guests will enjoy appetizers and beverages as they tour the center, including the on-site garden in development and the Good Food Bus. At 6:30 p.m., guests will move across the street to the Agora Grand Event Center to visit the tasting stations and enjoy more complimentary beverages and a delicious and locally-sourced dinner, including rosemary garlic beef loin, roasted salmon, and five fresh and flavorful vegetarian dishes.

All proceeds from the event support the work of the Nutrition Center, home to over a dozen urban community gardens, an emergency food pantry, cooking and nutrition programs for people all ages, youth job training and leadership programs, the Lewiston Farmers’ Market, and the Good Food Bus. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Nikki Withrow at 755-3366 or see www.stmarysmaine.com/celebrate.