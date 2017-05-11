Oasis of Music presents fiddle concert

Young fiddler Owen Kennedy will be the featured performer at the Oasis of Music concert on Wednesday, May 17. This free event will take place from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 247 Bates Street in Lewiston. He will perform a program of energetic traditional tunes from Quebec and Maritime Canada, Scottish and Celtic classics, and a few New England favorites. For more information about the performance, call 344-3106.

Kennedy’s joyful, energetic fiddling entertains audiences of all ages: young folks dance in their seats while older ones take a trip down memory lane to kitchen parties of the past.

He performs regularly with the Maine Folque Co-op and the Pineland Fiddlers. He recently joined the Mozart Mentors Orchestra for the Bowdoin Chorus program at Bowdoin College and played at USM’s Hannaford Hall for the Maine Acoustic Festival. For more information about Owen Kennedy, see www.fiddlerokennedy.com.