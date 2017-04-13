One LA launches campaign for Lewiston-Auburn merger

One LA, the group supporting a November referendum question to make Lewiston and Auburn one city, gathered recently for a campaign kick-off event at the Hilton Garden Inn of Auburn. Over the next seven months, One LA supporters will hold public meetings and go door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout Lewiston and Auburn to engage the public about the important vote for the future of both cities. The online home for the campaign is OneLANow.com.

“In November, voters in both Lewiston and Auburn will to get the opportunity to say ‘yes’ to moving forward as one city,” said One LA campaign co-manager Carl Sheline. “Hundreds of campaign supporters are enthusiastic about the future and look forward to sharing our excitement for One LA.”

More than 2,500 registered LA voters signed the petition that led to the formation of the Lewiston Auburn Joint Charter Commission in 2014. The commission is developing the charter for the merged cities, which includes a 26-month transition process leading up to an official merge date of January 1, 2020. Residents in both cities will vote on the charter on November 7.

“I know firsthand that many visions can work together beautifully to produce a stronger solution than a singular approach,” said One LA campaign co-manager Gabrielle Russell. “We now have the opportunity to lead the way forward to create a better future for our families through a unified, cohesive plan.”

One LA supporters are excited about what Lewiston and Auburn could do together as Maine’s second largest city with a population of 59,000. A study done for the Joint Charter Commission found that merging the cities could save at least $2.3 million each year. Campaign supporters say the cities could use their combined resources for economic growth, a better school system, a safer community, a stronger voice in Augusta, and a more efficient city government structure with all leadership pulling in one direction.

For more information about how to volunteer for One LA or learn more about the campaign and upcoming events, Lewiston and Auburn residents may visit the campaign website or follow the campaign on Facebook by searching for One LewistonAuburn.