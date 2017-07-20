Open Farm Day at Shaker Village

Shaker Village will participate in the statewide “Maine Open Farm Day” on Sunday, July 23 with free special events for the whole family from noon to 4 p.m. See Scottish highland cattle, a flock of more than 40 sheep, bees, barn cats, apple orchards, herb and vegetable gardens at one of the oldest farms in Maine. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village has been operating under the same management since 1783.

Featured activities will include guided tours of the 1830 barns by Brother Arnold Hadd, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a honey bee and hives display, tours of the Shakers’ historic herb gardens, and demonstrations of traditional Shaker crafts, including woodcarving, blacksmithing, yarn spinning, chair seat weaving, rug hooking, and tin-type photography. There will also be a “Lamb to Loom” demonstration, a dovetail demonstration by Chris Becksvoort, a bake sale, and plant sale. The Shaker Store and Shaker Museum Visitors’ Center will be open and will host book signings by authors Mary Doyle (Unique Maine Farms) and Don Perkins (Barns of Maine). BBQ lunch plates will be available. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see parts of Shaker Village that are not regularly open to the public.

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village is located at 707 Shaker Road (Route 26) in New Gloucester. For more information, call 926-4597 of see www.maineshakers.com.