Oxford native elected National Secretary of College Republicans

Abby Bennett of Oxford was recently elected to the executive committee of the College Republican National Committee, where she will serve as National Secretary for the next two years. Bennett is a fourth-year student at the University of Maine, where she studies Financial Economics. She served as Chair of the Maine Federation of College Republicans from 2015 to 2017, and before that, as the Chair of the University of Maine College Republicans in 2015.

“As someone who’s been involved in College Republicans since my freshman year of college, being elected to the position of National Secretary of the College Republican National Committee is a huge honor,” said Bennett. “I am thrilled to represent Maine on the national level and to use the skills I gained here to grow College Republicans across the country.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have our friend Abby Bennett on our executive team as CRNC National Secretary,” said CRNC National Chairman Chandler Thornton. “Abby is a consistent team player who led by example as Chairman of the Maine Federation of College Republicans, and we know she will do the same as CRNC National Secretary.”

For more information about the Maine Federation of College Republicans, see www.maine.crnc.org.