Paris Hill Music Fest adds full day of free music

The Paris Hill Music Festival has added a full day of free live music to its schedule of main stage concerts taking place Thursday through Saturday, August 10 through 13, at the First Baptist Church of Paris. The Saturday Music Expo on August 12 will feature free 30-minute concerts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Common, located at the top of Paris Hill next to First Baptist Church. Parking for the event will also be free of charge. The day’s activities will take place rain or shine and the public is invited to come enjoy this celebration of music.

Some of the musicians slated to perform include Elizabeth Roth playing harp, Jennifer McMann on guitar, the Mollyockett Chorus, Toned Out, the popular Lindsey Montana, and the Milltown Road Show. These musicians are donating their time and talent to benefit the festival and other performers will be added to this program of varied musical genres. All donations received during the day will be distributed with 50% going to future festivals, 30% to student music scholarships, and 20% to the renovation and maintenance of the First Baptist Church meetinghouse.

Music students from the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School will volunteer at the event and host a bake sale. Vendors will include Rocket Ron’s food truck, an ice cream stand from the Inside Scoop, and Harpley Slides of Winthrop, the country’s only producer of handmade glass guitar slides and picks. Space for additional vendors is still available. Lunch will also be available at the Paris Hill Country Club, located one block away.

The concerts will take place under a large tent, and some chairs will be provided, but those attending are asked to bring their own comfortable chairs. The number of those attending could exceed the capacity of the tent, so please come prepared for exposure to the sun.

The Paris Hill Music Festival will take place Thursday through Sunday, August 10 through 13, at the First Baptist Church of Paris. The evening performances at 7 p.m. will feature, in order on consecutive nights, Schooner Fare, the DaPonte String Quartet, and Noel Paul Stookey. The Sunday afternoon concert at 3 p.m. will feature the Chris Humphrey Jazz Quartet. Tickets are still available for all concerts by calling 743-9390 or by visiting Books-N-Things in Norway, Bolster’s Decorating in South Paris, or the Paris Hill Country Club in South Paris. Dinner reservations for the evening concerts are available at the Paris Hill Country Club, located one block away from the concert venue, for $24.95. To reserve, call 743-2371.

For more information about the Saturday Music Expo or any of the concerts, contact Festival Director Mary Beth Caffey at 754-7970, mbcaffey@gmail.com, or see www.parishillmusicfestival.com.