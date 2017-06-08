Pinning ceremonies at CMCC

Family members, friends, and faculty gathered in Central Maine Community College’s Kirk Hall recently to attend annual pinning ceremonies to honor the graduates of the college’s nursing and medical assisting programs. Twenty-two students completed the associate degree in nursing and twelve completed the associate degree in medical assisting.

The nursing program at CMCC, offered since 1968, prepares students for careers in medical-surgical, obstetrical, pediatric, geriatric, or psychiatric nursing. The medical assisting program prepares graduates for entry-level employment in settings in which medical secretarial and/or basic clinical and laboratory training are required.