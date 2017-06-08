FREE e-scribe now!

Pinning ceremonies at CMCC

June 8, 2017 | Author

Julie Davis, graduate and president of the Medical Assisting Club, helps her daughters, Ocean and Ryver, get her pin ready. Looking on are fellow graduates Erin Conary and Denise Castonguay.

Family members, friends, and faculty gathered in Central Maine Community College’s Kirk Hall recently to attend annual pinning ceremonies to honor the graduates of the college’s nursing and medical assisting programs. Twenty-two students completed the associate degree in nursing and twelve completed the associate degree in medical assisting.

The nursing program at CMCC, offered since 1968, prepares students for careers in medical-surgical, obstetrical, pediatric, geriatric, or psychiatric nursing. The medical assisting program prepares graduates for entry-level employment in settings in which medical secretarial and/or basic clinical and laboratory training are required.

