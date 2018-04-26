Pirates, wenches, mishaps, and merrymaking on deck at Franco Center

The Gendron Franco Center will once again produce one of Maine’s most unique, delicious, and hilarious experiences with its first ever Buccaneers Banquet on Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5, beginning at 6 p.m. The center is located at the corner of Cedar and Oxford Streets in Lewiston.

Guests are invited to imagine themselves on the dock beside a huge pirate ship, awaiting the glorious arrival of the Pirate King, Captain Broadside, Iron Bottom, Low-Tide Jones, One-Eyed Ruby, Captain Morgan, and many others. They will join this merry band on the deck of the ship, filled with magic, color, and entertainment, where its wenches in service will serve a robust feast prepared by Chef John Pulsifer and his galley crew.

The menu will include atropical fruit tray, calamari, conch fritters, jerk chicken, rice and sea peas, Jamaican cabbage, and key lime pie for dessert. Beverages will be served and available at the King’s Rum Cash Bar throughout the evening, where a special “Eye Patch IPA,” prepared by Baxter Brewing Co., will be available to those of legal drinking age.

The Pirate Players have produced an original script and short film by Colby Michaud for the event. “The Buccaneers Banquet” is a comedic romp riddled with the misadventures of characters from the peak of the pirate era. The cast includes pirates played by Richard Martin, Sean Wallace, Tony Morin, Dan Kane, Heather Marichal, Emily Flynn, Jay Barrett, Glen Atkins, and Ken Mansur. Mitch Thomas is the Pirate King and Jennifer McClure-Groover is Queen of the Wenches. Costume designers for the production are Patti Gray and Debbie Mansur.

While passengers feast on the multi-course meal, the evening will burst forth with pageantry, frivolity, and great merriment, with maybe a few harrowing moments. Once the banquet ends, passengers may remain for music and dancing, more social conversation, and drink. Those who arrive in pirate-era fashion (optional, but strongly encouraged) may participate in a contest to be judged by members of the pirate band themselves, and perhaps receive discounts of a few gold pieces on their ale. This event provides unique, discretionary family entertainment.

Seating is limited. The ticket price is $40 per person, which includes dinner, the world-premiere of the show and film, dancing, and dockside parking. To buy tickets, call 783-1585 or purchase them online at www.francocenter.org.

Travelers are encouraged to start arriving at the dock at 6 p.m. All will board the pirate ship at 6:30 for a night of whimsy and glorious merrymaking. The ship is wheelchair accessible and special parking is available.