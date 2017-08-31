Poliquin launches district-wide Veteran Advisory Panel

Congressman Bruce Poliquin, a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, recently launched a Veteran Advisory Panel consisting of Maine veterans who will assist him in hearing from and conveying the interests of veterans across Maine’s 2nd District to Congress.

Poliquin’s Veteran Advisory Panel is a new body that will serve as a grass-roots, bottom-up tool to hear and better understand issues affecting Veterans in local communities across Maine’s expansive and rural 2nd Congressional District. The panel will consist of chairpersons representing each county in Maine’s 2nd District. Each county chairperson will assemble their own county panel of two to five members who will engage with local resources networks within their own communities.

The following Veterans have been named to the panel as chairpersons or members: John DeVeau, Aroostook County Chair; Shawn Goodwin, Washington and Hancock County Chair; Jerry Ireland, Waldo County Chair; Joy Asuncion, Waldo County member; Matt Leonard, Androscoggin County Chair; Brad Farrin, Somerset County Chair; Doug Damon, Penobscot County Chair; Norman Rossignol, Penobscot County member; Nichi Farnham, Penobscot County Co-Chair; and Peter Johnson, Piscataquis County Chair.

The panel will meet quarterly in different locations throughout Maine. The assembly will also hold monthly conference calls to discuss policy initiatives and issues that Congressman Poliquin should be aware of and engage on in the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. In addition, the panel will have regular inter-communication. Congressman Poliquin will join panel meetings in-person at least once a year and by Skype when he is in Washington, D.C.

“Maine is home to tens of thousands of veterans who have served and sacrificed for our nation and deserve the care, support and services they need,” said Congressman Poliquin. “Since I first began serving in Congress, one of my top priorities has been working on behalf of our veterans throughout our state. I am grateful I was able to join the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee earlier this year, giving Maine veterans a direct seat at the table in Washington on the issues that are most important to them.”