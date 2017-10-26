Popular singers to headline “Thril-LA” at Franco Center

The Gendron Franco Center will kick off its performance season with its annual Gala and Benefit Concert on Saturday, October 28 at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public; all current sponsors and advertising supporters are invited guests of the Center.

This elegant evening will feature a pre-concert reception with complimentary hors d’oeuvres from 12 local restaurants. The entertainment portion of the event, called “Thril-LA,” will begin at 7:30, when talented Maine artists will perform popular Hollywood movie and Broadway themes. The party will continue after the show with a post-concert reception with complimentary champagne, dessert, and dancing. Center staff Richard Martin and Mitch Thomas will direct the show.

The performers will include Mitch Thomas, Shawn and Angela Robitaille, Michael James Litchfield, Jennifer Groover, Chris L’Homedieu, Jay Barrett, Andy Dolci , Sophie Messina, Chad Jacobson, Emily Flynn, Madison Leslie, Hayden Thomas, Madeleine Vaillancourt, John Blanchette, Chip Groover, and Emilyann Drumm and her “Thriller” dance team.

Tickets are $25 each in advance for the before and after parties and “Thril-LA.” Tickets for just the concert will be available at the door on the night of the event. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. To buy tickets in advance, visit the Box Office at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston, call 783-1585, or see www.francocenter.org.