Quartet offers Singing Valentines

Anne Danforth, Jan Flowers, Sue Staples, and Cathy Anderson, otherwise known as the Heart ‘n Soul Quartet, have shared their love of barbershop harmony throughout Maine, receiving the Image of Harmony Award for their community outreach.

As members of the Maine-ly Harmony women’s chorus, these four ladies will be out and about on Valentine’s Day delivering Singing Valentines and roses, courtesy of Augusta Florist, as part of the chorus’ annual fundraiser. To order a Singing Valentine and long-stemmed red rose, to be delivered to your loved one at home or work, all for $35, contact Nancie by February 12 at 293-4779 or hugabook4@yahoo.com.