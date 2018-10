Find out what it takes to bring a successful new board game to market when Portland’s Tom Deschenes describes his seven-year journey to launch “Quest for the Antidote” at the next L-A Senior College Food for Thought luncheon on Friday, October 12 at noon. Free and open to the public, the event will take place in Room 170 on USM’s Lewiston-Auburn campus. Lunch may be purchased at the campus café.