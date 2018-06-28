Reggie’s supports Maine Warden Service with Kawasaki Loaner Program

The Maine Warden Service and Reggie’s Kawasaki & Ski-Doo of Leeds have teamed up again this year to provide additional vehicles for law enforcement and search and rescue operations during Maine’s busy boating season. As a result of the Kawasaki User Relations Loaner Program, three new recreational vehicles and two trailers have been loaned to the Warden Service for the summer at no charge.

Included in this year’s program is a 2018 Kawasaki Mule PRO-FXR 800 side-by-side UTV. This two-passenger UTV is used during search and rescue operations, ATV special enforcement details, and to aid in transporting people and equipment to and from the woods in a variety of circumstances. Also on loan are two 2018 160hp Kawasaki Jet Ski’s on trailers that will be used for recreational boating safety enforcement efforts on Maine’s busiest lakes in York and Cumberland counties.

This is the sixth year that Reggie’s Kawasaki & Ski-Doo has worked with the Maine Warden Service to help secure recreational vehicles under this loaner program. “We’ve had a great ongoing relationship with the Maine Warden Service,” said Reggie’s General Manager Craig Caron. “It provides valuable tools for their mission and has been good for our business.”